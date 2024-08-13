Musical Tarzan, Benadalid in Ronda

By Adam Woodward • Published: 13 Aug 2024 • 1:34 • 1 minute read

Benadalid neighbours put on spectacular performance of Beauty and the Beast, 2018. Credit: Ayuntamiento Benadalid.

Residents of Benadalid in Ronda are preparing a new family-orientated musical tribute. On this occasion, they are performing the musical ‘Tarzan’, taking place Saturday, August 17, starting at 10:30pm in the Beni al Jali Square.

According to organiser,Jesús Villanueva, of the Benadalid Town Council, the idea is to put on a musical tribute in the town every summer, something that has been going on every Summer for that last 10 years. Previous years, residents have performed works such as ‘Grease’, ‘Mamma Mia’, ‘The Lion King’, ‘Aladdin’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Community spirit in Benadalid

Every August, residents of all ages get involved in one way or another in the project, whether as actors, choreographers, costume designers, stage designers or backstage. Taking into account that there are less than 250 people registered living in Benadalid, it turns out that a very high percentage of the population collaborates in the initiative.

All this also contributes to locals gelling into a large family with a common goal. Now forming part of the cultural landscape of the Ronda mountains, attendance to the theatre productions has grown exponentially, drawing in audiences from all over to see the shows.

‘Tarzan’ is just one of 5 nights of homemade entertainment being put on at the Bajo la Luna festival which begins on Tuesday August 13. Other shows include circus performances, children’s theatre, puppet shows, exhibitions, concerts and a craft market.