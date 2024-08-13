Nearly 50% of Spanish want tourism restricted

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 13 Aug 2024 • 17:57 • 2 minutes read

A recent survey by Evaneos found nearly half of Spain´s residents want mass tourism restricted.

Throughout the spring and summer, and particularly during July, thousands of Spanish locals have hit the streets to protest against tourism. Targeting top holiday destinations in particular, the protests have made both national and international news as the issue of tourism continues to cause debate in a country which, in many ways, actually relies on the tourism sector for jobs and needs the income that holiday makers generate.

The survey demonstrated that nearly half of Spain´s residents are keen for the government to put limits on the numbers of tourists that visit the country, with a noteworthy 45% being in favour of this action being made. Spanish government officials and local anti-tourism groups such as Prou Eivissa (Enough Ibiza) and Menys Turisme, Més Vida (Less Tourism, More Life) in Mallorca highlight that mass tourism has not only raised the cost of living, but also reduced quality of life for the inhabitants of Spain, particularly of those who live in local tourist hot spots, with traffic becoming unbearable and rental apartments taking the place of homes for locals who need them [Sam Jones, The Guardian, 21/07/2024]

Plans to restrict tourism in Spain

The mayor of Barcelona, Jaume Collboni, who is also a member of the Catalan Socialist Party, doesn´t deny that tourism is of great importance to the economy, but agrees that measures need to be put in place to control it. He has made plans to tackle over-tourism by promising to end tourist property rentals within the next five years and raising taxes for cruise ship visitors [Clara Blanchar/Ana Pantaleoni, El País, 21/07/2024].

Spain currently has a population of 47 million people, and last year, almost double that number of tourists hit the country, with some 85.1 million visitors from around the world. [Sam Jones, The Guardian, 21/07/2024]

In Spanish regions where tourism is particularly high, such as the Balearics and the Canary Islands, as well as tourist hot spots on the mainland such as Andalucia, the Evaneos survey showed that the percentage of Spaniards in favour of imposing limits on accommodation for holiday makers and raising tourist tax increases to 50%.

Restricted tourism in Spain aims to be replaced by sustainable tourism

When looking at these statistics, it could seem like Spain is a very hostile environment for tourists looking for a sunshine break or city getaway, but this is not actually the case. As pointed out by Evaneos´ head of Southern Europe, Viola Migliori, the Spanish are simply seeking a more sustainable approach to tourism which will allow inhabitants to live their daily lives without feeling the negative impact of an influx of holiday makers. They aim to ensure the survival of the environment, whilst protecting customs of villages and neighbourhoods across Spain, and ensuring that Spanish travellers can also enjoy the delights of their homeland, without having to compete against mass international tourism.