New motorway link between Malaga and Ronda

Finally, after being shelved for 17 years, a new motorway for the Guardalhorce Valley is going to be built.
An alarming number of accidents on the existing A357, which has seen some of the most serious road accidents in the area, has been the impetus behind transforming this road into a 4-laned motorway. With this new construction, the regional government is hoping to ease traffic on the Malaga-Campillos-Ronda axis.
The new section of motorways is hoped will boost the economies of Alto Guardalhorce and the Serranía de Ronda, as well as the Vega de Antequera, creating a fast track to popular tourist hot spots like the Caminito del Rey and Sierra de la Nieves. Farms and the transport of local livestock should feel the economic benefit too.
Rocío Diáz, the minister for Public Works emphasised the Andalusian government’s determination to open up a direct road link between Ronda and Malaga City and once and for all deal with the problem of ‘Andalucía Vacia’, the small towns and villages emptying of population with each generation for lack of viable transport routes. The project has been put out to tender, but should see construction starting soon,
