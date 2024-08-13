News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 13 Aug 2024 • 19:19 • 3 minutes read

Creative Touches Brighten Cómpeta Streets Image: Competa Town Hall

Competa’s Colourful Summer Shade

COMPETA has recently introduced a fresh look to its Plazoleta, thanks to the efforts of local women who have been busy decorating the area. Their work, involving crochet and other crafts, adds vibrant colours and patterns to the town’s traditional whitewashed style.

This effort is part of a broader trend seen across Málaga, where villages and towns use creative methods to enhance their streets. In the summer, many places use unique shading techniques and decorations to provide relief from the heat and make the environment more inviting.

The Cómpeta town council hopes that these new decorations will be appreciated by both locals and visitors. They also look forward to people joining the upcoming winter workshops to continue these creative traditions and contribute to the town’s ongoing charm.

Cracking Down on Noise

THE City of Vélez-Málaga is stepping up efforts to tackle noise from mopeds and motorcycles following numerous complaints from residents. Throughout August and September, the Local Police will be conducting targeted inspections to reduce noise pollution and improve the quality of life in the community. The focus is catching vehicles with faulty silencers, loud exhausts, and noise levels exceeding legal limits. Any vehicles that don’t comply will be taken off the road until the issues are fixed.

Mayor Jesús Lupiáñez supports this initiative, noting that excessive noise not only disrupts peace but also impacts residents’ health. He emphasised the Council’s commitment to enforcing noise regulations to ensure a quieter, more enjoyable city for everyone.

This campaign reflects Vélez-Málaga’s dedication to creating a calmer and healthier city environment. The City Council encourages everyone to contribute to a more peaceful and pleasant community.

Nerja’s N-340 Expansion

THE Nerja Town Council has announced the tender for expanding the sidewalk along the former N-340 road between Nerja and Maro. Mayor José Alberto Armijo and Infrastructure Councillor Alberto Tomé revealed that the Local Government Board has approved the project, which comes with a budget of €129,421.42.

The project aims to extend the sidewalk to approximately three metres wide over a 900-metre stretch. The expansion is set to improve safety and accessibility for both locals and visitors.

Previously, a proposed bike lane was abandoned due to geotechnical issues, leading to the restoration of slopes. This new phase includes repairing damaged paving and installing safety barriers. Companies interested in bidding for the project can submit their proposals by September 2.

New Dog Park in Totalan

TOTALAN has celebrated the opening of a new dog park, a vibrant addition to the community funded through the 2023 Employment Promotion Program for Agriculture (PFEA). The park, which cost €38,855, was inaugurated by Provincial Deputy Sagrario Molina and Totalán’s Mayor, Víctor Martín. The Diputación de Málaga designed the project and provided €12,595 for materials. The SEPE covered €25,190 for labour, and the town hall added €1,070 for additional costs.

This new park is more than just a play area; it offers a secure and spacious environment where dogs can exercise and socialise, benefiting both pets and their owners. Molina stated the PFEA’s role in boosting local employment and enhancing community facilities.

In addition to the dog park, improvements include €46,146 for safety and protective features in the area. Upcoming projects for the town include a €45,823 renovation of Calle Axarquía and a €71,313 community centre for the elderly, both planned to start later this year.

Vélez-Málaga Roads Revamped

IN the past year, Vélez-Málaga’s Agriculture Department, led by Jesús María Claros, has made significant strides in improving the town’s rural roads. With a total investment of €100,000, more than 100 upgrades have been implemented to enhance accessibility for both residents and agricultural areas.

The project involved smoothing uneven surfaces, fixing potholes, removing obstructive vegetation, and upgrading drainage systems to enhance road safety and usability. These upgrades aim to ensure that rural roads remain safe and passable throughout the year, benefiting farmers and local residents.

In addition to these improvements, the department has also completed other reforms funded by the Agricultural Employment Promotion Program (PFEA), investing €376,067 in six specific areas. These improvements include various stretches of local roads, all designed to enhance access and usability.

Looking ahead, the Agriculture Department plans to invest an additional €90,000 starting next September to further maintain and upgrade these vital rural routes.

