By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 13 Aug 2024 • 16:19 • 2 minutes read

Portofino neighbourhood Credit: Irene Grassi, Flickr

Portofino neighbours turn each other in during air conditioning restrictions, as local police crack down illegal air-con units.

The luxurious neighbourhood of Portofino has been seeing an increase in heat, with temperatures rising as high as 32 degrees Celsius; the neighbours, meanwhile, are having heated arguments over reporting each other to the local police.

Portofino restricts the use of air conditioning

Italy´s wealthiest municipality, Portofino has been part of a regional national park since 1935, and until a few years ago, it entirely prohibited the installation of air conditioning units. With the rise in the stifling heat, the authorities lifted the restrictions, allowing the use of air conditioning, as long as the homeowners received official permission and ensured a discreet placement of the units so as not to taint Portofino´s glamour.

Police have been inspecting the neighbourhood for unauthorized units seen over the terraces of people´s homes, with at least 37 reports received about illegally installed air conditioning systems between January and June.

The fines for disobeying the regulations can reach as much as €43,000 if prosecuted in court, although Portofino Mayor Matteo Viacava said that the authorities aim to avoid fining people; “We just want to ensure that the constraints are respected and beauty of Portofino is maintained. They need to be put in places that are not visible. Slowly, slowly, we are getting it all in order.”

Viacava also denied the claims by the Press which said that the local police had been deploying drones as part of their investigation. He explained the motivation behind the inspection; “It´s not that we want people to suffer and have their sleep disrupted by the heat…We all depend on AC now. But Portofino is located in a regional park and there are rules that need to be respected.”

Local newspaper Corriere della Sera reported the “vendetta” within Portofino neighbours, who denounce each other to the police. While some residents hide their AC units, disguising them by painting them in colours of the local surroundings, some people have reported to have hosted neighbours, only to find them secretly taking a photo of an illegally set air-con unit and forwarding it to the police.

Portofino may have other options for air conditioning

With the increasing heat, so comes the increase in technologies available to battle the tough conditions. Today, there are options beyond air conditioning, which can help not only to preserve the environment but also save money.

Swamp coolers or evaporative coolers are one option that is worth considering. With a fan and water-soaked pad, the air is blown with water, resulting in a refreshing atmosphere in the house. The device works well in humidity and can cost anywhere between €70 and €4,387, depending on the type of the cooler and the size of the home.

Fans are always a great and affordable option, especially ceiling fans, which are the most efficient in providing more thorough cooling, ranging from €17 to €467+.