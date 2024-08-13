By Donna Williams • Published: 13 Aug 2024 • 12:17 • 2 minutes read

Quinoa's menu is 90% gluten-free Credit: Quinoa Cafe

Nestled along the seafront promenade (Paseo Mediterráneo 1 local 1) in Altea, facing the sea, Quinoa Café offers a truly unique and enchanting experience.

The moment you step inside, you’ll be captivated by the distinctive decor and ambient music that sets it apart from other cafes in the area.

Divided into two sections—a café and a boutique—the space exudes an eclectic charm, with brick walls, concrete columns, an open kitchen and industrial accents. As you explore, you’ll discover literally hundreds of products, including exclusively designed fashion and decor items, aromatic trinkets and perfumery, with everything sourced from around the world. Creating an inviting and wondrous atmosphere, you will truly be spoilt for choice and be so glad you discovered this treasure trove.

Quinoa Brunch and Boutique offer a delightful array of breakfast options

Turning to the café, the breakfast menu offers a delightful array of options, from yoghurt bowls with fresh fruit and homemade granola to traditional homemade bread toasts and sweet toasts with fruit. Quinoa Cafe’s signature toasts come in white and wholemeal varieties, topped with a perfect blend of ingredients. The natural accompaniment and taking centre stage is its organic and exclusive coffee. While being mild in flavour, it loses none of its toasted tones, and the delicious aroma fills the air of the Altea Promenade.

Healthy lunch choices await at Quinoa Brunch and Boutique

As the day progresses, Quinoa Café delights patrons with a selection of salads, pokes, and 100% natural kombuchas for a nourishing and refreshing midday meal. The ever-adapting menu at Quinoa Café is a testament to their unwavering commitment to using natural, seasonal, and organic products. They are incredibly proud to say that 90% of their entire menu is GLUTEN-FREE, meaning that it is without gluten and cross-contamination. From freshly made fruit juices and exquisite toasts to delectable homemade pastries, cakes and biscuits, every offering is designed with love and care.

Quinoa Brunch and Boutique are dedicated to environmental sustainability

Throughout your visit, Quinoa Café’s dedication to environmental sustainability shines through. They minimise the use of plastics and embrace glass recycling. From cardboard bottles for water to paper straws, paper bags, and eco-friendly takeout options, every detail reflects its commitment to sustainability.

In essence, Quinoa Café is not just a place to eat something; it’s a complete experience—a sanctuary where you can escape from the world, savour exceptional food, and reconnect with your senses. Whether you’re seeking something specific or simply open to surprises, this captivating establishment truly has something for everyone. Your only challenge will be choosing the best place to sit to make the most of that exceptional view!

Quinoa Café Paseo Mediterraneo 3, Altea, Spain 03590

Open: 8.30 to 6.00pm – Winter / 8.30 to 11.00pm – Summer

Email: consultas@quinoacafealtea.com

Tel: 96 639 77 45