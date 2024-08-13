By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 Aug 2024 • 15:02 • 2 minutes read

Sizzling survey: Pork sausages crowned as Britain's BBQ champion. Image: KerrysWorld / Shutterstock.com.

In the UK, while chicken skewers, bread rolls, and chicken breasts are among the most popular barbecue options, it’s the simple sausage that truly steals the spotlight.

Despite an unpredictable summer, many Brits have taken the chance to fire up their barbecues.

But what are the most sought-after items when it comes to grilling?

Top Tier BBQ Items

The “top-tier” of British BBQ items – those favoured by over 80 per cent of people who’ve tried them – includes essential favourites like chicken skewers, bread rolls, chicken breasts, pork sausages, beef burgers, garlic bread, and baked potatoes.

In terms of overall preference, chicken skewers, bread rolls, and chicken breasts emerge as the top choices, each earning approval from 82 per cent of Brits who have sampled them.

Bread rolls, in particular, are the least likely to be disliked, with only 4 per cent of people expressing disapproval.

Clear Winner

However, when it comes to the single most cherished BBQ item, pork sausages take the lead.

A full 58 per cent of Britons say they “like a lot” of pork sausages, narrowly beating out beef burgers at 57 per cent and chicken breasts at 56 per cent.

Other classic BBQ items also enjoy widespread approval.

Steak is liked by 74 per cent of Brits, while sides such as coleslaw, potato salad, and corn on the cob are enjoyed by approximately 71-72 per cent of the population.

Mid-Tier BBQ Items

The mid-tier barbecue items, favoured by a smaller majority, include a variety of options like chicken thighs (69 per cent), halloumi (63 per cent), crudités (67 per cent), ribs (66 per cent), and pasta salad (66 per cent).

Lamb dishes, such as skewers (67 per cent) and chops (63 per cent), also fall into this middle range, reflecting a more moderate level of enthusiasm.

Lower down the list, though still liked by most, are items like dips (including hummus, guacamole, and tzatziki), baked sweet potatoes, prawn skewers, and chicken wings.

The latter, while popular with 59 per cent of Brits, are notably divisive, with 28 per cent expressing a dislike for them which is somewhat surprising given the popularity of other chicken dishes.

Bottom of the List

At the bottom of the popularity scale are vegetarian alternatives, which clearly struggle to win over the British BBQ crowd.

Veggie burgers (liked by 44 per cent), vegetarian sausages (40 per cent), and aubergine steaks (31 per cent) are the least popular BBQ items in the UK.