Snake emerges from waves in Águilas

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 13 Aug 2024 • 18:10
Unexpected beach guest: snake surprise
A surprising incident occurred on a beach in Águilas, causing a stir among beachgoers enjoying a pleasant August morning.
The calm atmosphere shifted when several bathers noticed a shadow in the water, prompting immediate concern. Many quickly exited the water, keeping a safe distance as they observed a one-meter-long snake swimming towards the shore. Just moments earlier, both adults and children had been playing in the same area.
The snake eventually reached the shore, continuing to slither across the sand, much to the disbelief of those present. The sudden appearance of the reptile left many beachgoers startled but unharmed. The incident was an unexpected reminder of the unpredictable nature of wildlife, even in popular recreational spots. No further disturbances were reported, but the unusual encounter served as a topic of conversation among the beach’s visitors for the remainder of the day!
