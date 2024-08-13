Stolen Gnomes in Mijas

By Adam Woodward • Published: 13 Aug 2024 • 20:02 • 1 minute read

The Stolen Gnomes. Credit: Marbella Entertainments.

Great night for all Wednesday August 21 at Virgin de la Peña, Mijas when The Stolen Gnomes take to the stage.

This band have been around long time and taken many shapes. Formed in 2010 they play a lively folk selection mixed in with Soul, Blues, Pop and all given that Celtic twist. You may have seen their smaller twin band, the more compact Whisky Pisky’s (a trio). Well, this is the big brother, a five or sixpiece.

Most experienced and varied band on the Costa

The Stolen Gnomes have played innumerable gigs and festivals over the years and have even shared the same stage as true greats like Fairport Convention, Steeleye Span and Finbar Fury. They have also played on stage with Nathan Carter, and provided the backing for two principle Irish step dancers from Michael Flately´s Lord of the Dance.

Playing lively Irish-themed tunes and songs, Soul, Blues and pop, The Stolen Gnomes can be seen this Thursday August 21 at Virgin de la Peña, Mijas at 10pm.