By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 Aug 2024 • 14:39 • 1 minute read

Swing into action: Monforte’s VIII Golf Tournament tees off. Image: PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com.

Monforte del Cid has announced its VIII “Villa de Monforte del Cid” Golf Tournament.

The tournament which has gained increasing recognition over the years is scheduled for Saturday, August 24, at the Font del Llop Resort golf course.

The tournament will be played in the Stableford format across 18 holes, with categories for Gentlemen (1st, 2nd, and 3rd place) and Ladies (1st and 2nd place), as well as a Scratch category.

Shotgun Start

The competition will begin with a shotgun start at 08:30 AM, and a strong turnout is expected, including both amateur players with a valid R.F.E.G. licence and international players holding handicap certificates.

Registration is now open and can be completed through the Golfdirecto APP, by phone at (+34) 966126767, or via email at info@fdlgolf.es.

Registration fee is €23 for Alenda Golf and Font del Llop members, and €53 for non-members.

Refreshments & Prize Draw

Enjoy refreshments on the course and an awards ceremony with a prize draw.

Fini Terol, Councillor for Tourism, has extended an invitation to all residents and visitors to participate and explore the golf courses Monforte has to offer.

She also announced that the next tournament will be held at Alenda Golf and highlighted the significant sports tourism appeal of Monforte, which attracts both national and international golfers with its two golf courses.