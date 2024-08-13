By Harry Sinclair • Published: 13 Aug 2024 • 21:20 • 2 minutes read

Tom Daley's fitting end to his Olympic career, acting as the flagbearer for GB Credit: Tom Daley /fb

Five-time Olympic medalist Tom Daley has announced his retirement from competitive diving.

Tom Daley retires after 16 years in the public eye

Tom Daley, Britain’s most decorated diver confirmed his retirement from diving after winning silver, alongside Noah Williams, in the men’s synchronised 10m platform in Paris.

Daley returns from Paris with another medal, now holding one of every colour

The 30-year-old completed his set of medals this year at the Paris 2024 Olympics, now holding one of every colour.

Daley first competed as an Olympian at just 14 years old, at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, winning his first medal in London at the 2012 Games and in the 10m platform in Tokyo, 2021, as well as bronze in the men’s synchronised 10m platform in Rio 2016.

This isn’t the first time Tom Daley has stopped diving, however, this time, it is more official. At the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, Daley won gold in the synchronised 10m platform with Matty Lee and took two years off after those Games.

The Brit returned for this year’s Olympic Games, revealing that it was his 6-year-old son Robbie who persuaded him to return, wanting to “see his Papa” dive at the Olympics.

Tom Daley gives an emotional farewell after winning synchronised 10m platform

In an emotional farewell, Tom Daley told the BBC, “I’m really happy with how everything’s gone”.

Tom said “It’s always hard when you say goodbye to your sport,” adding that there are “Lots of things to process, but I think it’s the right time.”

Daley had a fantastic final year at the Games, which he recognised himself, stating “This year felt like such a bonus and I got to compete in front of my family, my kids. I got to be a flagbearer. So yeah, bucket list ticked off on every occasion.”

Dustin Lance Black, Daley’s husband, Robbie and their youngest son Phoenix were in the audience as he won silver alongside dive partner Williams.

After being the most successful diver in British history, Daley now plans a more relaxed life, saying “I want to be with my family,” enthusiastically stating his excitement “to be able to spend some time with them and just be able to feel a bit normal for a couple of days.”

Tom Daley reflected on his decision, telling Vogue “It was emotional at the end, up there on the platform, knowing it was going to be my last competitive dive”.

“But I have to make the decision at some point, and it feels like the right time. It’s the right time to call it a day,” concluded Daley.

Tom Daley competed in five Olympic Games and rightfully retires as Team GB’s most decorated diver in Olympic history.