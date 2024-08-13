By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 Aug 2024 • 15:37 • 2 minutes read

UK roads in the pothole lane: Drivers rank European motorways superior. Image: Patrick Shutterstock / Shutterstock.com.

UK roads fall short when compared to those in Europe, according to drivers.

New research from RAC Europe reveals that most drivers who have travelled abroad believe European roads are in far better condition than those in the UK, which are plagued by potholes.

A significant 62 per cent of motorists feel that local roads across Europe are better maintained and have fewer potholes than those in the UK, while only 17 per cent believe that UK roads are superior to their continental counterparts.

Motorway Concern

The concerns extend to motorways as well, with over half (57 per cent) of drivers stating that Europe’s high-speed roads have fewer and less severe potholes compared to those in the UK.

In contrast, only 19 per cent of drivers think that UK motorways are in better condition, while 14 per cent see little or no difference between the two.

When comparing various aspects of driving between the UK and Europe, the UK came out on top in just one area: the ease of understanding road signs.

A third (30 per cent) of drivers found UK signage more straightforward, though a larger proportion (55 per cent) felt there was little difference, and 10 per cent said they found European road signs easier to interpret.

Road Markings

In contrast, 37 per cent of drivers believe that painted road markings, such as those at junctions and giveway lines, are easier to see on European roads, while 32 per cent saw no difference.

Only 21 per cent think UK road markings are more visible.

Additionally, a third (34 per cent) feel that roadside litter is less of an issue abroad, with just 11 per cent saying they think UK roads are cleaner than those in Europe.

RAC Europe spokesman Rod Dennis commented, “While there’s been much discussion about the poor state of the UK’s local roads, it’s alarming to hear that drivers believe they are significantly worse than those in Europe.”

Raising Questions

“This raises the question: if other countries can maintain high-quality highways, why can’t we? It’s particularly concerning from a safety standpoint that so many drivers think UK motorways are riddled with potholes, especially since these high-speed routes handle the majority of traffic.”

The spokesman added: “Beyond having fewer potholes, European roads also excel in terms of cleanliness and better visibility of road markings.”

“So, when drivers head abroad, they’re not just enjoying better weather, they’re also benefiting from safer, better-maintained roads.”