Weever fish wounds – what to do

Published: 13 Aug 2024

A weever fish pokes its head up through the sand. Shutterstock

Poisonous fish warning as hundreds stung by the weever fish on beaches across Spain.

The weever fish can be found on beaches all around Europe, but recently they seem to be drawn to the warm, shallow waters of beaches across Northern Spain, particularly those along the Galician coastline, as some 700 beachgoers report. The fish lurks in the sand, hidden from view unless one happens to be eagle eyed enough to notice its exposed dorsal fin. The fin is venomous and is often the only indication of the presence of the fish, until an unsuspecting beachgoer stands on it and feels the full effect of the poison flood though their body.

What should I do if I am wounded by a weever fish?

At this time of year, whilst all main beaches in Spain are manned by lifeguards who will know what to do in the event of a weever fish sting, it´s always handy to know what to do yourself, as this can help avoid panic directly after the incident and can help ensure that the sting is treated as swiftly as possible.

According to Padstow Sealife Safaris, Cornwall, U.K., although weever fish (otherwise known as Trachinus araneus) are usually quite small, they can grow to over 30cm in length. A characteristic unique to the weever is that they can spend long periods of time out of the water and like to hide in the sand, meaning they could be lurking anywhere on the beach. They have needle-like spines along the length of their back and if trodden on will panic and sting without hesitation.

Weever fish wounds: the facts

There is no anti-venom for the sting of a weever fish, and Padstow Sealife Safaris advises that the best way to treat the sting is to immerse the foot in water as hot as you can bear, as this helps to relief spasms and reduces the power of the venom by breaking down its protein. The sea life experts state that the pain is generally most potent for the first half an hour after the sting, and that the wound should be kept open to allow the toxins to bleed out.

If this sounds dramatic, fear not, for the wound will only be small and blood loss minimal. It is also important to inspect the foot to ensure that no fish spines remain embedded, and remove any that are immediately, using tweezers.

According to experts at Padstow Sealife Safaris, symptoms can include `swelling, itching, numbness, headaches, joint aches and occasional vomiting´, and although being stung by a weever fish isn´t life threatening, anyone suffering severe symptoms should seek medical assistance promptly.