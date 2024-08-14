By Harry Sinclair • Published: 14 Aug 2024 • 17:23 • 1 minute read

AEMET releases severe weather warning of rainfall and storms Credit: Shutterstock

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, have released a severe weather forecast across eastern Spain.

AEMET previously released a weather warning starting on August 13

Heavy rainfall, hail and thunderstorms, are forecast to occur across the eastern parts of the Peninsular and the Balearic Islands through at least August 16, with possible business, utility and transport disruptions.

The AEMET issued an advisory warning of a low-pressure system, also known as a DANA, which will bring rainfall and storms to the region over the coming days.

This is following multiple heatwaves reaching temperatures higher than ever across Spain.

AEMET warn of a DANA bringing rainfall to regions in Spain

The worst of it was predicted to occur today, August 14, in the eastern Peninsular, with reported showers and storms as the system moves away into the Mediterranean Sea; strong winds, lightning and hail may accompany the storms.

For August 14, AEMET issued orange heavy rainfall warnings in Murcia and parts of far southeastern Andalucia, orange thunderstorm warnings in the same areas and yellow heavy rainfall and thunderstorm warnings across the eastern areas of mainland Spain.

AEMET has warned that these conditions will continue through the week, issuing a yellow heavy rainfall and thunderstorm warnings for Mallorca and Menorca on August 16.

Severe weather already impacts people and industries across Spain

Bad weather has already caused flight cancellations and delays in Ibiza and Majorca, where the orange weather alert is in place.

Additionally, as the storm hit the area, emergency responders in the holiday destinations reported trees had fallen in several streets and said a ray of lightning had caused damage to a police station.

In the case of the Levante region of Almeria, AEMET predicts that storms could accumulate around 30 litres per square meter as a result of the DANA.

Juan Jesus Maestre, the head of the Almanzora Meteorological Observatory, explained that the DANA is “a mass of cold air that moves from the North Atlantic”.

With the rising danger due to the severe weather, Authorities could issue mandatory evacuation orders for flood-prone communities over the coming days, as well as possible flooding, landslides, or strong winds impacting utility networks, disrupting electricity and telecommunications services.