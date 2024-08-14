Axarquia events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 14 Aug 2024 • 18:18 • 3 minutes read

Summer Vibes at Villa Del Mar Image: Shutterstock/ Nomad_Soul

Villa Del Mar Live Music Events

VILLA Del Mar at Camping Nerja is gearing up for a series of lively events this August and September. Known for its stunning sea and mountain views, this venue offers a mix of music, food, and drinks in a vibrant setting.

On Saturday, August 17, enjoy an evening with Alberto, who will perform from 8-11 pm. His return by popular demand promises a memorable night of live music paired with delicious food and drinks. Arrive early to secure the best spot for this much-anticipated event.

The following day, Sunday, August 18, Villa Del Mar hosts a boozy brunch pool party featuring Simona. From 1-4 pm, guests can soak up the sun around the heated pool, savouring a variety of dishes and refreshing cocktails while enjoying Simona’s live music.

Saturday, August 24 brings an evening dinner party with James Ray, a top entertainer on the Costa del Sol. As a singer and saxophonist, Ray will perform classic Soul, Motown, and pop hits, offering a night of great food, drinks, and music.

On Sunday, August 25, the Malbec Duo returns for another pool party. From 1-4 pm, dance to the tunes of this renowned Malaga vocal duo while enjoying the venue’s picturesque views and excellent food.

The series concludes on Sunday, September 1, with a brunch pool party featuring Jason Lawless. Known for his energetic performances, Lawless will play popular songs from across the decades, ensuring a lively end to the summer series.

Villa Del Mar invites everyone to join these exciting events and create lasting memories in a beautiful setting.

Frigiliana’s White Party

FRIGILIANA’s Municipal Pool is set to sparkle with the ‘Fiesta Blanca’ on Friday, August 16. The event, running from 8:00 pm to midnight, invites guests to dress in white for a chic, themed evening and to take advantage of the dedicated photo zone to capture memorable moments and enjoy a vibrant evening. Attendees can look forward to great music and a special photo zone designed to capture the night’s magic.

Given the limited space in the swimming area, early arrival is advisable to secure a spot. The evening promises a blend of elegance and entertainment, making it a must-attend event for locals and visitors.

Annual San Roque Festivities

ON August 25, Torrox will host its XVI Romería de San Roque, a traditional pilgrimage celebrating the town’s patron saint. A romería is a type of religious pilgrimage in Spain where participants travel together to honour a saint or religious figure, combining spiritual traditions with community festivities.

The day starts at 11:30 am with a mass at the Ermita de San Roque, located in the Plaza de San Roque. Following the service, the pilgrimage will begin, winding through Torrox’s streets, including Calle Fuente and Avenida de Cómpeta, before heading towards the open area by the mouth of the Río Torrox.

Around 3:00 pm, attendees can look forward to a free giant paella and enjoy live music from local groups such as Aires del Faro and Onda Sonora. The event will also feature a traditional ribbon race and prize presentations.

This annual celebration not only pays homage to San Roque but also offers a day of community spirit and cultural enjoyment. The Romería de San Roque is a perfect opportunity for locals and visitors to come together and experience the vibrant traditions of Torrox.

Free Flamenco Show in Rincon de la Victoria

RINCON de la Victoria will host the international flamenco fusion show ‘Andalucía,’ performed by renowned artist El Amir, on August 29 at 10:00 pm at the Municipal Auditorium. The event is free to the public.

The town’s Culture Department has announced this special performance, showcasing the talents of multi-instrumentalist El Amir, also known as Amir John Haddad. The show, which has previously graced prestigious venues like the Teatro Real, will feature an impressive lineup including Rafael de Utrera on vocals, Javier Katumba on percussion, Rafael Peral on dance, and Jesús Bachiller ‘Bachi’ on bass. Local artist Sabrina Romero will contribute with percussion, vocals, and dance.

Mayor Francisco Salado praised the event for its international flair and high artistic quality. El Amir expressed his excitement to perform his third flamenco guitar album, which pays tribute to Andalucia, highlighting various traditional styles such as rumbas and soleás.

For more Axarquia news and events click here