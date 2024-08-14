Axarquía swelters with record heat

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 14 Aug 2024 • 19:19 • 2 minutes read

On August 13, the Axarquía region again recorded some of the highest temperatures in the country. Rincón de la Victoria hit a scorching 41.3°C, making it the hottest place in Spain for the day. Right behind were Vélez-Málaga at 39.8°C and Algarrobo at 39°C. These numbers exceeded the forecasts, which had predicted a maximum of 38°C and led to a yellow alert from the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) for the region.

Terral Winds Intensify the Sweltering Heat

The sweltering heat was driven by strong Terral winds, which made the afternoon feel even hotter. Although some clouds were around, they didn’t cool things down much. Other nearby areas also experienced high temperatures, with Nerja reaching 37.8°C and Torrox 37.4°C. Even the La Viñuela reservoir recorded a high of 36.8°C.

Estepona and Málaga Airport Among the Top Hottest Spots

The heat wave didn’t stop there. Estepona, Torremolinos, and Málaga Airport were also among the top ten hottest spots of the day, all nearing 39°C.

Early August Sees Similar Record-Breaking Temperatures

In early August the region again made headlines in Spain due to high temperatures with Vélez-Málaga and Rincón de la Victoria recording some of the highest temperatures in the country, hitting around 42°C.

Rising Heat Waves Reflect Growing Climate Change Concerns

The increased frequency and intensity of heat waves are becoming more common, reflecting global warming trends. For the Axarquía, this means more frequent heatwaves, affecting daily life and local ecosystems. The upcoming weather forecast suggests a slight reprieve, with temperatures expected to cool down, but the long-term trend highlights the need for adaptation strategies in response to climate change.

How to Stay Cool During Axarquía’s Record Heat

Hydrate Frequently

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated. Avoid excessive caffeine and alcohol, as they can contribute to dehydration.

Wear Light Clothing

Opt for loose, light-colored clothing that allows your skin to breathe and reflects sunlight rather than absorbing it.

Use Fans and Air Conditioning

If possible, use fans or air conditioning to help cool down indoor spaces. If you don’t have AC, spend time in air-conditioned public places like malls or libraries.

Avoid the Sun During Peak Hours

Stay indoors or seek shade during the hottest part of the day, typically between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., to reduce exposure to direct sunlight.

Apply Sunscreen Regularly

If you must be outside, apply a high-SPF sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful UV rays and reapply it every two hours.

Cool Down with Wet Cloths

Use damp washcloths or take cool showers to lower your body temperature. Placing a cold pack on your wrists or neck can also help.

Limit Physical Activity

Reduce strenuous activities during extreme heat. If you need to exercise, do it in the early morning or late evening when temperatures are cooler.

Check on Vulnerable Individuals

Ensure that elderly family members, young children, and those with health conditions are coping well with the heat and have access to cooling methods.

Monitor Weather Alerts

Keep up with local weather updates and alerts for any changes in heat advisories or warnings.

