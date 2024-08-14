Benalmadena’s Tivoli a step closer to reopening

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 14 Aug 2024 • 14:34
• 1 minute read
Old entrance to Tivoli World, Arroyo del Miél.
Credit: Maik Fuhrmann, Wikipedia
Benalmadena Town Council wants to reopen the beloved Tivoli World theme park that has been closed since 2020, and would consider developing a shopping zone inside the park to make it financially viable.
According to the Mayor, the real estate group Tremen who owns the paralysed park, want to do a complete revamp and they and the Council plan to meet in September. At the meeting, the Council will insist that the Park must continue, while conceding the possibility of elements, such as shops, to make it more profitable for Tremen.
As the site is in Arroyo de Miel, an area without a large shopping centre, the Council consider mixing it with a retail park could be an interesting an innovative option. The Costa del Sol Council is also eager for something to be done with Tivoli Park considering it has been left abandoned for 4 years. The local Left parties, Izquierda Unida-Podemos, want the Council to begin expropriation procedures immediately, but the Town Hall has urged patience considering the economic impact that would have on municipal coffers.
Meanwhile, some 80 ex-employees of Tivoli Park, so attached to the park and determined that it reopen, remain guardians of the site, organising amongst themselves guard duty rotas and maintenance tasks in the hope that the site starts up again soon. Last month, 2 vigilantes phoned the police when they spotted 4 young Frenchmen break into the park and start vandalising what they thought was an empty and abandoned fun fair.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.