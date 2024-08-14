Benalmadena’s Tivoli a step closer to reopening

By Adam Woodward • Published: 14 Aug 2024 • 14:34 • 1 minute read

Old entrance to Tivoli World, Arroyo del Miél. Credit: Maik Fuhrmann, Wikipedia

Benalmadena Town Council wants to reopen the beloved Tivoli World theme park that has been closed since 2020, and would consider developing a shopping zone inside the park to make it financially viable.

According to the Mayor, the real estate group Tremen who owns the paralysed park, want to do a complete revamp and they and the Council plan to meet in September. At the meeting, the Council will insist that the Park must continue, while conceding the possibility of elements, such as shops, to make it more profitable for Tremen.

Possible Tivoli reopen with shopping centre

As the site is in Arroyo de Miel, an area without a large shopping centre, the Council consider mixing it with a retail park could be an interesting an innovative option. The Costa del Sol Council is also eager for something to be done with Tivoli Park considering it has been left abandoned for 4 years. The local Left parties, Izquierda Unida-Podemos, want the Council to begin expropriation procedures immediately, but the Town Hall has urged patience considering the economic impact that would have on municipal coffers.

Meanwhile, some 80 ex-employees of Tivoli Park, so attached to the park and determined that it reopen, remain guardians of the site, organising amongst themselves guard duty rotas and maintenance tasks in the hope that the site starts up again soon. Last month, 2 vigilantes phoned the police when they spotted 4 young Frenchmen break into the park and start vandalising what they thought was an empty and abandoned fun fair.