Best young photographers competition

By Adam Woodward • Published: 14 Aug 2024 • 12:49 • 1 minute read

Out taking the best snaps that represent Summer 2024. Credit: Freepik

Calling budding young photographers on the Costa del Sol – produce the best Summer photo of 2024

Specsavers Ópticas is searching for aspiring photographers ages 6 to 17 years to take the ‘Summertime Photo of the Year’. They are encouraging kids to get out their cameras or camera phones, capture an image that perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the 2024 holidays, and submit it to the Summer Photography Competition. The top junior and senior photo will get a €50 Amazon gift card, a pair of sunglasses, and their picture will be featured in the press and on social media. The competition runs until September 1 and images can be submitted by email and social media.

Less screen time and perfect photography skills

As a great way of getting out and about and spending more time in the sun this Summer, perhaps kids can have a little less screen time and perfect their photography skills while protecting themselves from the onset of myopia, suggests Nerea Galdos-Little of Specsavers, Marbella. As well, it should ensure more physical activity and boost their creativity.

The winners in each age group will be announced as the photograph with the most number of likes and comments. Photos may be entered on social media by tagging @SpecsaversOpticas on Facebook and @specsaversspain on Instagram. Alternatively, images can be sent via Messenger or sent via email to spain.marketing@specsavers.com. The competition runs until September 1