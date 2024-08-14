Bluesman in Fuengirola – Richard Ray Farrell

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 14 Aug 2024 • 7:49 • 1 minute read

Richard Ray Farrell, Bonnet Fuengirola. Credit: Richard Ray Farrell, Facebook.

Having played with some the greats of the Blues, Richard Ray Farrell brings his guitar and harmonica to Bonnet Bar, Fuengirola.

When it comes to Blues in 2024, Richard Ray Farrell is the real deal – a Blues artist who lives the Blues as much as sings it. From New York, he quit High School and decided to hitchhike around Europe, not knowing where he would end up. More than 35 years as a travelling Bluesman has gained him a reputation as a top-notch talent on the Blues scene.

He started out as a busker on the streets of Paris playing his influences including Muddy Waters and Robert Johnson, literally a ‘po’ boy long way from home’. Little by little, Richard worked his way up from the subways and streets of cities throughout the continent, eventually forming his own band and going on to perform on some of the largest and most prestigious stages in Europe with some of the giants of traditional American blues music.

‘Po’ boy long way from home

He lived the life of a true gypsy for years, and actually lived with a gypsy family for some time in Spain in the late 1970s. Richard opened for Joe Cocker at the Backnang Open Air Festival in Germany. He even toured with Blues greats such as RL Burnside for a period.

Friday, August 16 he brings all those decades of experience and skill to the Bonnet Bar in Fuengirola. The show starts at 11.30pm at the harbour. Entry is free, although the Bourbon, the Scotch and the Beer are not.