By Harry Sinclair • Published: 14 Aug 2024 • 16:53 • 1 minute read

A British criminal on the run was arrested at El Prat airport, Barcelona Credit: Shutterstock

A British arms dealer on the run was caught and arrested by Guardia Civil at the Barcelona Airport.

The elusive British criminal was arrested while waiting for his children to arrive in Spain.

The fugitive was on the run from justice and subject to an international arrest warrant from Interpol, The International Criminal Police Organisation, after allegedly leading an arms trafficking gang.

Guardia Civil officers picked up the Brit at El Prat airport in Barcelona, on August 2, while waiting for his children to land.

The fugitive, originally from the UK, now lives in China but had organised a holiday abroad with his children in Spain.

Discreet device allowed the police unit to track the fugitive

According to the police unit on the case, officers installed “a very discreet device” in Terminal 1 of the Barcelona Airport to monitor the movements of the fugitive while he waited for this children’s flight to land.

Once the UK citizen was positively identified, the police force went in and arrested him, reporting that he was “very surprised by his arrest” and that he did not resist arrest.

The alleged arms dealer is now in custody awaiting extradition proceedings.

The arrest was the result of a joint operation by the Guardia Civil’s Fiscal and Border Analysis and Investigation Unit, the Judicial Police Team and the Fugitives from the Justice Team of the Central Operative Unit.