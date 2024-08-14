Cabo de Palos stands with Paul Watson

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 14 Aug 2024
Image: Facebook/Antonio Jesús Hernández Navarro
ON Monday, August 12, the Cabo de Palos lighthouse displayed a large banner supporting environmental activist Paul Watson. Watson, a co-founder of Greenpeace and founder of Sea Shepherd, was detained in Greenland on July 21 following a complaint by Japan related to his anti-whaling activities in Antarctica.
The banner read ‘Free Paul Watson’ alongside a hashtag encouraging social media sharing. Watson gained international recognition as the host of the documentary series Whale Wars, which highlighted activist efforts to disrupt whaling expeditions.
Watson’s arrest, triggered by an extradition request from Japan, has sparked protests. The banner in Cabo de Palos coincides with a larger protest scheduled for Monday outside the Danish parliament in Copenhagen, where Watson is currently being held. The protest is aimed at securing his release ahead of a decision on his extradition set for later this week.
Among those calling for participation in the Copenhagen protest is Joe Duplantier, frontman of the French band Gojira, known for his role in the Paris Olympics opening ceremony. Earlier, on August 2, a demonstration in support of Watson took place outside the Danish Embassy in Brussels.
Captain Paul Watson is a prominent marine wildlife conservationist and environmental activist with a career spanning several decades. As a pioneering figure in environmental activism, Watson’s contributions to the protection of the oceans and marine life have garnered global recognition and numerous accolades.
Watson was one of the founding members and directors of Greenpeace, an organization dedicated to environmental conservation. In 1977, Watson left Greenpeace to establish the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, which became known for its direct action campaigns against illegal whaling and other environmental violations. After leading Sea Shepherd for over four decades, Watson stepped down in 2022 to cofound the Captain Paul Watson Foundation, continuing his mission to safeguard marine wildlife.
Captain Watson is celebrated for his extensive contributions to environmental protection. Among his many honors:
