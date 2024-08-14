Having purpose in later life may ward off dementia

By Adam Woodward • Published: 14 Aug 2024 • 11:59 • 1 minute read

Never too old to study. Credit: Freepik.

Factors such as having positive relationships with others, personal growth, self-approval, independence, and being in control of one’s environment are important.

A study has indicated that older individuals who believe they still have a purpose and responsibilities towards others are at a lower risk of experiencing memory loss. Over 900 individuals in the US State of Illinois were observed for an average of 14 years to determine if they experienced mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or dementia.

Positive relationships, personal growth, self-approval to beat dementia.

MCI falls between normal memory decline due to ageing and a diagnosis of dementia. When evaluating a sense of purpose, factors considered are having positive relationships, personal growth, self-approval, independence, and control over one’s surroundings. A group of scientists from around the world discovered that individuals with MCI experienced a more rapid decrease in mental health compared to those who had no cognitive impairments.

Lacking genuine life goal may increase risk of MCI

Individuals who developed MCI were discovered to have been lacking a genuine life goal for three years prior to being diagnosed. Also, they experienced reduced levels of personal growth six years prior to being diagnosed. The study found that 29% of participants had mild cognitive impairment. Within that particular group, 34% were additionally determined to have dementia.

The research team stated that psychological wellbeing decreased significantly prior to MCI diagnosis. Decreased mental health could foretell decreased cognitive ability. Psychological support following a dementia diagnosis should be arranged for individuals. The study appears in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry.