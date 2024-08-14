By Harry Sinclair •
Ice cube sales are on the rise during Spain's heatwave summer
A company from Huercal-Overa has seen a massive spike in sales of one particular product this summer.
With consecutive heatwaves hitting the Peninsular through July and continuing in August, a company based in Huercal de Almeria has seen a rise in ice cube sales in these months.
“This year, we are selling three times more than last year” stated Pepe Tijeras, manager of the Hielosur, the largest producer of ice in Andalusia.
From Huércal de Almería they sell throughout Andalusia and also in other parts of Spain, such as the Region of Murcia or the Valencian Community.
Tijeras added, “Normally, five to seven trucks leave, in addition to the cars we have for delivery”.
The company, Hielosur, produces almost two million ice cubes a day, 40,000 bags, yet during this hot summer the company had more than 800,000 for sale, stored at temperatures below 12 degrees.
Due to the severe weather, with intense heat lasting for longer, there is a greater need and desire for ice cubes across the Peninsular, especially where these producers are based with the southeastern area seeing the brunt of the heat.
Production has had to increase to meet the rising demand for ice, especially with the summer fairs and festivals held in almost all municipalities and regions.
This has led to an increasing number of trailers leaving Hielosur, hoping to keep the residents of Spain cooler, and better hydrated with colder drinks.
