Madrid tourists cause bar to close

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 14 Aug 2024 • 10:25 • 1 minute read

Baar Puerta Martina closing because of Tourists. Credit: Samuel Minguez Saez, Facebook

The main reason for this temporary close is none other than the need to avoid the ‘deluge of tourists’ that ends up generating considerable wear and tear on the staff.

Mid-August, one of the most profitable months for the restaurant industry in Spain, when most bars and restaurants are preparing for the trade of their year. However, in Galicia, a small bar has made the unusual decision to close for a week in the middle of the summer season.

The Puerto Martina Bar in Mera, Galicia, posted recently on Facebook that they would be temporarily closing their doors at the busiest time of the year. And why? People from Madrid. As an ex resident of Madrid of 22 years, this story peaked my interest. But it turns out that the reasons of the management do make for good business acumen.

Tourists cause stress and wear and tear on staff

The main cause for them closing from August 12 to 19 is to avoid the deluge of tourists that instead of bringing in plenty of sales, cause massive stress and wear on the staff. So popular is Galicia at the moment with Madrid holidaymakers that, according to what the restaurant owner said on social media ‘If the bomb dropped on Galicia this weekend, it would wipe out the population of Madrid’.

She went on to claim that Galicia didn’t need this class of tourist who orders the minimum possible, occupying tables but spending hardly anything, while the younger ones order booze, but don’t want to show their ID cards. This not only has an affect on their takings, but also exhausts the staff who dread this time of year.