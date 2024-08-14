Parc dels Garrofers remodelled

By Donna Williams • Published: 14 Aug 2024 • 16:49 • 1 minute read

Parc del Garrofers has been completely re-modernised Credit: lamarinaalta.com

Thanks to an investment of almost €240,000, the remodelling works on the Parc dels Garrofers in Calpe are now complete, and the park has been reopened to the public.

The park’s reconstruction —located next to the House of Culture and close to the Civic Centre—began in May last year and was funded by the Provincial Council. An extensive project, it included creating an impact-absorbing pavement, installing new benches, bins and equipment, adding a wooden pergola, and repairing the fencing.

Parc dels Garrofers completely modernised

The new-look park has been completely transformed into a modern playground that caters to the health of young children as well as those who may have reduced mobility. The wooden elements are made from rice husks which is much more durable since it is waterproof, reducing the need for maintenance.

An area for parents to relax while watching their youngsters play has been set up. This includes a paved area with a pergola, tables, and wooden chairs.

In addition, several mulberry trees have been planted to increase the shaded areas, and the public toilets have been renovated.

Further projects, similar to Parc dels Garrofers planned

On visiting the new park, Mayor Ana Sala said, “The objective is to continue renewing and improving municipal parks, and that projects are underway for the park in Plaza de Ifac and the one between Plaza Mayor and Calle Navio.”

Find more local news and activities for Costa Blanca North