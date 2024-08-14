Princess Faces Fine

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown •
Published: 14 Aug 2024
• 1 minute read
Spanish royal, 18-year-old Princess Leonor, was spotted driving through the streets of Palma last week, but she appeared to have forgotten one important detail.
The car she was driving did not display the `L´ Plate legally required for new drivers.
Leonor, the daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, was on holiday with her mother, grandmother and sister, and took control of the wheel of the family´s Seat Ateca, having only recently gained her driving licence, which she needs for her military training in Zaragoza.
Despite her royal status, the princess is not immune to the law and she will now face a fine of up to 100 euros for failing to adhere to regulations and forgetting to display the important `L´ Plate. However, she will not have any points deducted from her driving licence.
Princess Leonor was granted the full title of heir to the Spanish crown following her father´s ascension to the throne in 2014 and was formally proclaimed heir presumptive on her 18th birthday. She studied for an International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, before beginning her military training in August last year. She is set to become the first female monarch since Isabella II, her fourth great-grandmother, who reigned between 1833 and 1868.
