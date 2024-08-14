By Donna Williams •
Published: 14 Aug 2024
65 boys and girls participated in the MTB Summer Camp of Carlos Coloma
Between August 4-10, La Nucia welcomed 65 young bikers and their families, a diverse group that had journeyed from all corners of Spain to be part of the ‘Third MTB Summer Camp of Carlos Coloma’.
Their presence from the Canary Islands, the Basque Country, La Rioja, Albacete, Toledo, and the entire Valencian Community truly made this camp a national event.
The extensive network of trails and the bike park of La Nucia served as a challenging training ground for the 5—to 17-year-old attendees. More than that, though, the Camp set a shining example of sports tourism, bringing economic returns to the municipality and promoting the brand ‘La Nucia City of Sport’ at a grassroots level.
Olympic Medallist Carlos Coloma himself and multiple Spanish champion Rocio del Alba put them through their paces and assisted them in making the most of their training.
Speaking about the involvement of Rocio del Alba, Sergio Villalba, Councillor for La Nucia Sports, said, “This year, we have a luxury instructor like the cyclist Rocío del Alba, who serves as a mirror for all the girls who are starting out in mountain biking.”
The campus program included various cycling activities, including those focusing on road safety, technique, basic mechanics, mountain routes, balance, and skill games. Each activity was tailored to different age groups and aimed to promote respect among teammates and sports disciplines.
