By Donna Williams • Published: 14 Aug 2024 • 20:12 • 1 minute read

Ballet of the Christian Captaincy 2023 Credit: lamarinalata.com

The Verger’s patron saint festivities, in honour of the Mare de Déu del Roser, returned to the municipality on August 8 and will continue until August 22.

This year’s festival Committee has meticulously curated an extensive and vibrant program of events and activities to ensure a memorable and lively celebration for everyone involved, with the Moors and Christians taking centre stage.

Moors and Christians Fiesta of Verger declared Festival of Local Interest

More than this though, the Generalitat recently announced that the Moors and Christians Fiesta of Verger has been officially declared a Festival of Local Tourist interest.

The news was excitedly announced by the Mayor at the inauguration of the new Concepcio Miquel Giner Square. Addressing the town’s residents he declared, “We want to thank the Moors and Christians Council for their efforts in preparing all the documentation. Finally, the Moors and Christians Festival of Verger is being given the recognition that it deserves.”

Verger Festivities held since 1979

This celebration has been held since 1979 and has only gotten bigger and better over time. The atmosphere is incredible, and the festivities continue for a full 14 days, bringing fun and laughter and something for everyone to enjoy.

One of the big highlights still to come is the spectacular entrance of the Moors and Christians on Thursday, August 15, at 7.30pm.

