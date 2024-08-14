Wages rises on the Costa del Sol, but not as high as prices

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 14 Aug 2024 • 9:40
• 1 minute read
Wages still don’t meet costs on the Costa del Sol.
Credit: O.PASH - Shutterstock
Collective agreements see a 2,6% average wage increase, but the average shopping basket prices have gone up by 3.4%.
Price rises in the average shopping basket have shown signs of levelling out over recent months along the Costa del Sol. In July, the increase in prices slowed to 2.9%, the slowest increase rate since October 2021 when it was just 1.5%, that was, of course, before the outbreak of war in Ukraine, according to the National Institute of Statistics.
In the Malaga province, the upward curve in an average shopping basket price increase, is still a little more pronounced than most other areas of the country, in general. But why is Malaga becoming more expensive? Due to hikes in electricity, alcohol and tobacco, as well as an average of 5.1% in prices at restaurants and bars, something we have a lot of, compared to other parts of the country where this increase was less notable.
Collective agreements between unions and employers have led to a general increase in wages of 2.6%, but still slightly less than increases in the rest of the country. And compared to the Consumer price index increase of 3,4%, Costa del Sol workers have seen a reduction in their purchasing power.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.