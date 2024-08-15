By Harry Sinclair • Published: 15 Aug 2024 • 13:12 • 2 minutes read

Algeciras' unique tradition for the Assumption of Mary Credit: Shutterstock

In the south of Spain, a virgin spends the year at the bottom of the sea only to surface to celebrate her pilgrimage.

August 15 of this year marks a public holiday for the nation, the Assumption of Mary, and more importantly, the carved statue of the Virgen de la Palma will be resurfaced by divers from a cave under the sea carried on the shoulders of a large crowd of devotees.

Algeciras’ unique tradition of carrying from the sea a statue of the Virgen de la Palma

The Virgen de la Palma is the patron saint of Algeciras in Cadiz, an Andalusian port city, and also the “alcaldesa perpetua”, or the permanent mayor and figurehead of the municipality.

During the day, Algeciras becomes the centre of national attention with its unique tradition: the maritime pilgrimage.

The Virgin Mary resurfaces from her underwater cave

The maritime pilgrimage features a statue of the Virgin Mary, recovered during the day by divers from a locked underwater cave, located at the bottom of the waters of the bay, her normal resting place for the majority of the year.

Created from the hands of Nacho Falgueras, a sculptor born in Malaga but living in La Linea, the carved statue of the Virgin Mary will emerge from the sea on the shoulders of a large procession of faithful pilgrims, who carry it onto the beach at roughly 1:30 pm.

Algeciras residents and fanatic tourists from all over the world will travel to the Virgen del Mar Plaza today to see her before she is returned to her cave around midnight, accompanied by a display of fireworks on both land and sea.

The statue is carried on the shoulders of devoted pilgrims

Organised by the Sociedad Federada de Pesca Deportive El Mero, the main fishing club in Algeciras, the “romeria maritima”, or maritime pilgrimage, in honour of the Virgen de la Palma, will bring tens of thousands of people to the Rinconcillo beach throughout the celebrations.

In 2014, the town’s unique tradition was recognised and declared a “Festival of Tourist Interest” in Andalucia, joining the Feria Real de Algeciras which also holds this accolade.

The maritime pilgrimage in Algeciras schedule

Here is the schedule for the maritime pilgrimage in honour of the Virgen de la Palma, held in Algeciras on August 15:

1:30 pm – Arrival of the Virgen de la Palma on the beach

7 pm – Mass in honour of the Virgen de la Palma, in the Plaza del Mar

11 pm – The Virgen de la Palma will be returned to her cave in the sea

12 (midnight) – Fireworks on Rinconcillo beach, in the La Concha area