By Harry Sinclair •
Published: 15 Aug 2024 • 13:12
• 2 minutes read
Algeciras' unique tradition for the Assumption of Mary
Credit: Shutterstock
In the south of Spain, a virgin spends the year at the bottom of the sea only to surface to celebrate her pilgrimage.
August 15 of this year marks a public holiday for the nation, the Assumption of Mary, and more importantly, the carved statue of the Virgen de la Palma will be resurfaced by divers from a cave under the sea carried on the shoulders of a large crowd of devotees.
The Virgen de la Palma is the patron saint of Algeciras in Cadiz, an Andalusian port city, and also the “alcaldesa perpetua”, or the permanent mayor and figurehead of the municipality.
During the day, Algeciras becomes the centre of national attention with its unique tradition: the maritime pilgrimage.
The maritime pilgrimage features a statue of the Virgin Mary, recovered during the day by divers from a locked underwater cave, located at the bottom of the waters of the bay, her normal resting place for the majority of the year.
Created from the hands of Nacho Falgueras, a sculptor born in Malaga but living in La Linea, the carved statue of the Virgin Mary will emerge from the sea on the shoulders of a large procession of faithful pilgrims, who carry it onto the beach at roughly 1:30 pm.
Algeciras residents and fanatic tourists from all over the world will travel to the Virgen del Mar Plaza today to see her before she is returned to her cave around midnight, accompanied by a display of fireworks on both land and sea.
Organised by the Sociedad Federada de Pesca Deportive El Mero, the main fishing club in Algeciras, the “romeria maritima”, or maritime pilgrimage, in honour of the Virgen de la Palma, will bring tens of thousands of people to the Rinconcillo beach throughout the celebrations.
In 2014, the town’s unique tradition was recognised and declared a “Festival of Tourist Interest” in Andalucia, joining the Feria Real de Algeciras which also holds this accolade.
Here is the schedule for the maritime pilgrimage in honour of the Virgen de la Palma, held in Algeciras on August 15:
1:30 pm – Arrival of the Virgen de la Palma on the beach
7 pm – Mass in honour of the Virgen de la Palma, in the Plaza del Mar
11 pm – The Virgen de la Palma will be returned to her cave in the sea
12 (midnight) – Fireworks on Rinconcillo beach, in the La Concha area
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.