By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Aug 2024 • 15:25 • 1 minute read

AI Lifeguards: Pools in Germany embrace tech to boost safety. Image: YanLev Alexey / Shutterstock.com.

The Baden-Württemberg Public Swimming Pool Association in Germany has confirmed the integration of AI in swimming pools is expected to become increasingly common.

This follows a year-long pilot project at the Panorama-Bad in Freudenstadt.

Despite the ongoing shortage of lifeguards, this advancement does not imply that humans will be replaced by machines.

The pilot project involved training an AI system to monitor water movements and alert lifeguards to potential issues.

Overcrowded Pools

For instance, the AI camera can signal if it detects a person who is motionless in the water or if the pool becomes overcrowded.

While the system experienced several false alarms during its training phase – a normal part of machine learning – there have been no incidents requiring AI intervention to save lives thus far.

AI monitoring is currently being utilised in swimming pools in Freudenstadt and Karlsruhe, with other operators, such as those in Pforzheim, planning to adopt similar technologies.

The increased use of AI in swimming pools will necessitate that lifeguards become proficient in operating these systems.

Training Lifeguards

Necdet Mantar of the Baden-Württemberg Public Swimming Pool Association explained that AI-related topics will be incorporated into the master craftsman examinations for lifeguards.

This approach aims to reduce apprehension and bias towards AI systems.

While systems designed to detect drowning have been in use for years, the new AI-supported technology offers the advantage of identifying potentially dangerous movements before an emergency occurs.

Maintaining Privacy

Importantly, the system does not store images, thereby maintaining privacy.