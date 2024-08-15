By Donna Williams • Published: 15 Aug 2024 • 9:30 • 2 minutes read

Do you recognise this top ranking city? Credit: Pixabay:neufal54

So, the holiday rental experts at GuestReady have put their investigative hats on and looked into which European city can boast the cleanest Airbnbs.

Let’s face it, who wants to stay somewhere unclean, even if it is substantially cheaper than a hotel (maybe there is a reason for that!) Anyhow, I digress.

Before I get to who came where, here comes the science bit. Data was sourced from Airbnb to determine the positions in the table and find the average cleanliness rating for short-stay rentals across 50 popular European cities. The cleanliness score was calculated based on each city’s 100 most reviewed properties.

Does a Spanish City have the cleanest Airbnbs?

If you are thinking that perhaps one of the Spanish cities has topped the table, then you are sadly mistaken; likewise, if you are from England and think maybe London has won the coveted title. In fact, London came a lowly 14th, with only Istanbul, Brussels, Valencia and Paris faring worse.

So now you know about Valencia, and I can also tell you that several other Spanish cities were ranked, including Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao, and Seville. Of these, only two managed to secure a place in the top 10, with Seville coming in 9th and Bilbao 7th. As for Madrid and Barcelona, they came a joint 12th; it’s good to see that away from football, they can agree on something!

Top five ranking European Cities with cleanest Airbnbs

This brings us nicely to the top five cities you should consider staying in an Airbnb, judging from these findings. In the grand tradition of all awards, I will announce them in reverse order. In 5th place, we have three cities all scoring a rating of 4.87 (out of 5), and these are Venice (Italy), Krakow (Poland) and Bratislava (Slovakia).

Edinburgh (Scotland) takes 4th spot with a score of 4.88, leaving Athens (Greece) 3rd and Dubrovnik (Croatia) in 2nd.

As for the top spot, drum roll, please – that also goes to Croatia and the city of Split.

The good news is that the scores were extremely high across the board, with even the lower-ranking cities scoring a respectable 4.75 out of 5 on average.

Over to you- Have you stayed in an Airbnb in any of these cities? If so, does their ranking match your experience?