Barça forward’s father attacked on street

By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Aug 2024 • 16:35 • 1 minute read

Lamine Yamal's dad Mounir Nasraoui, attacked on street. Credit: Lamine Yamal official Facebook

Father of FC Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was attacked and stabbed 3 times this week in what looks like some sort of revenge attempt on his life.

Mounir Nasraoui, father of the FC Barcelona and Spanish national team forward, was set upon by 4 men in a car park in the morning of August 14 in the town of Mataró, near Barcelona. While the assault is still being investigated by the Mossos d’Esquadra (Catalan Police), 3 men have been detained. Reports say that the attack took place after an argument in the morning between the father and 3 of the men in which they had to be separated by Local Police officers.

Yamal’s father knew his attackers

The knife attack occurred some time after the argument at around 10pm. According to witnesses, while the father of the footballer was walking down the street, was accosted by three men as they threw water over him in the town of Mataró where they live. Reports say that this is not the first time Lamine Yamal’s father has been involved in street scuffles in the town.

4 people arrested on attempted murder charges

Four people have subsequently been arrested on the charge of attempted murder while Mounir Nasraoui, after being stabbed 3 times, is said to be stable and still in hospital, but whose wounds are not life threatening. He is being kept in the Emergency ward for the time being so to keep him monitored and to keep the media circus from harassing him at his home.