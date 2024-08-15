Bruno Mars tribute performing at Beniarbeig

By Donna Williams •
Published: 15 Aug 2024 • 12:58
• 1 minute read
Jeff Dingle performs as Bruno Mars
Credit: Christine Cook
While he may not be the real thing, Jeff Dingle comes very close when performing as a Bruno Mars tribute.
He is an exceptionally talented performer who bears an uncanny resemblance to the singing superstar. Not only that, but he has got his vocal sound down to a fine art, with the moves to match!
Why am I telling you all this?…. because he is coming to Beniarbeig! He will perform at the Beniarbeig Auditorium on Sunday, August 18.
Guaranteed to get the party started, attendees can look forward to all the best of Bruno Mars, including Billionaire, Just the Way You Are, When I Was Your Man, Runaway Baby, and Treasure, to name a few.
The doors will open at 7.30pm, and tickets cost €30 each. They can be purchased by emailing teatro@beniarbeig.org or sending a WhatsApp to 690 252 526. Availability permitting, tickets will also be available to purchase on the door.
