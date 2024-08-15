Climb La Concha for prostate awareness

By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Aug 2024 • 12:42 • 2 minutes read

Climbing to the peak of La Concha for prostate awareness. Credit: Diputación de Málaga.

Tireless campaigner for prostate cancer awareness, Clive Marks, is lining up another charity adventure for this coming October – climbing La Concha mountain.

Many readers will remember Clive and his triathlon event from March in which they raised an amazing €5,000 to buy a defibrillator machine and PSA tests for men to get checked out for prostate cancer. This time, Clive will be leading a hiking expedition to the top of the 1,200 metre La Concha mountain, near Marbella, to raise awareness about the need for middle aged men to get checked out for prostate cancer.

Istán to the peak of La Concha for prostate awareness

The ‘Don’t Be a Man (We conquer the big C)’ event is taking place on Sunday October 20 and follows a 7.5 kilometre trail from Istán to the peak of La Concha and back again. Heading off from El Refugio el Juanar, a small mountain refuge located in the foothills of the mountain. From there, the trail winds its way up the mountain, passing through a variety of landscapes, including dense forests and rocky outcroppings. The trail is well-marked with yellow stripes and easy to follow, although it’s not a walk in the park. The route is approximately 7.5 kilometres long and takes around 5-6 hours to complete, depending on level of fitness and experience. The trail is steep in some sections and can be quite strenuous, so it’s important to wear comfortable and appropriate shoes and bring plenty of water and snacks.

1 in 8 men get prostate cancer

The cost to enter the expedition is €25 which goes to pay for free PSA tests. Water and t-shirts will be provided. 1 in 8 men get prostate cancer, so it’s well worth getting checked out. Prevention is cheaper, quicker to deal with and here’s no need to worry about embarrassing encounters with the doctor. A PSA test is a simple blood test that checks if you are at risk or not. You can get vouchers from El Campanario Medical Health Centre in Mijas where they do the blood tests, Dempseys Irish Bar, Dona Lola, Pals Bar, El Zoco, the Overseas supermarket Calahonda, Murph’s Irish Bar, Las Chapas and La Cala Lions Charity Shop in La Cala Mijas.

After the hike, it’s all back down to Dempsey’s Irish bar for drinks, JC Paella man and karaoke with DJ Tubbs. Contact Clive via his Facebook profile if you are going to take part.