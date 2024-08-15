Fisherman found alive

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 15 Aug 2024 • 22:15 • 1 minute read

A fishing boat caught up in a storm, Pexels

A fisherman, reported lost in the storms on Wednesday, has been found alive and safe after getting caught up in the extreme weather.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have caused chaos across the Balearic Islands over the last couple of days and the fisherman, who hasn´t been named, found himself out of his depth, quite literally, when storms hit the coast of Formentera.

Reported missing by family and friends after the storm hit, the rescue operation was launched immediately. The Maritime Safety and Rescue team began an active search of the La Mola area of Formentera and the fisherman was found alive on his boat around 5.6km to the south of the island.

The search was supported by aeroplane, helicopter and patrol car.

Weather warnings in the Balearics continue, although by the weekend the sun is forecast to return.