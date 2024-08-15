Fuengirola limits holiday rentals

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 15 Aug 2024 • 10:28 • 1 minute read

Big money holiday rentals to be limited Fuengirola. Credit: AlenKadi - Shutterstock.

The people of Fuengirola spoke: they wanted tighter controls on the growth of holiday rentals, and the Council listened.

Fuengirola Council has announced that they are going to start limiting new tourist rentals following a report they commissioned which quantified the growth of tourist homes at 30% since 2020 and confirmed that they now make up a whopping 65% of tourist accommodation in Fuengirola, with nearly 28,000 beds spread over more than 5,500 holiday rental apartments.

Fuengirola has higher percentage of tourists than other towns

Faced with the pressure of tourism demand in Fuengirola, they estimated that tourists accounted for around 9%+ of its regular population (compared to 3% in Seville or 4.5% in Malaga), the Council has decided to follow the path of town councils such as Malaga and refuse, from now on, authorisation to those tourist apartments that are not independently owned.

Fuengirola council takes note of public demands

Last week, the Euro Weekly News reported on an online incentive in which Fuengirola residents could vote on changes or improvements they wanted their local authority to action. The seemingly uncontrolled licensing of temporary holiday rentals featured top of the list. It appears, the Council is listening.

Fuengirola Council has requested the Junta de Andalucía cancel some 600 registrations of holiday rentals from the public regional registry immediately. It should be noted that the gripe with temporary holiday rentals was not aimed at individual renters, but with owners of multiple properties treating the rental as a main business.