German police on the beat in Playa de Palma

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 15 Aug 2024 • 13:17 • 1 minute read

German Police with National Police in Palma, X

The National Police have added officers from the German police force to their team, to improve police supervision in Playa de Palma throughout the summer.

The National Police has called in six more German officers to work in the Playa de Palma until the end of the season, with the aim of creating a stronger security system and improving public safety. The operation, which usually begins in July, has been delayed this year due to the Paris Olympic Games and the European Championships, aims both to reduce crime and encourage socially acceptable behaviour.

The presence of German police in Palma has proven effective in previous years

The scheme has proven in the past to be an effective way of reinforcing good behaviour amongst tourists who, when enjoying their holiday in Mallorca, can loose their inhibitions a little too much and behave in ways they would not when back in their homeland. Seeing the uniform of their own national police serves to remind the tourists of their morals and also creates a feeling of security, with the knowledge that they will be able to communicate effectively if needed.