Hiking Casabermeja at dusk

Heading out on hike to see cave paintings. Credit: Ayuntamiento Casabermeja

Sundown, following a hot August day, is the time to really enjoy the natural outdoor beauty of Casabermeja.

For this reason, the local Council has been years organising a summer hiking programme in the surrounding countryside.

5,000 year old cave paintings and 1,000 year old olive trees

The route takes walkers at dusk to such places as Torre Zambra, from where you can see Malaga and the coastline, or to the Olivo Milenario, which is in fact 2 olive trees that are over a 1,000 years old and still producing fruit. Another fascinating site en route is the Peñas de Cabrera cave paintings – this is the most important archaeological site of open-air paintings of its kind in Andalusia. An enclave with pictorial or rock art representations from more than 5,000 years ago in 77 naturally formed shelters. The prehistoric paintings clearly depict the changing ancient societies from hunter-gatherers to sophisticated farming communities with cattle and markets.

Inevitable tapas and drinks

Naturally, after each hike, there are tapas and drinks in nearby bars and restaurants. To participate in these routes, you need to make a reservation in advance by calling 637 582 977. The guided hikes go on every Tuesday and Thursday until September 10 in Casabermeja.