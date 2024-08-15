Hiking Casabermeja at dusk

By Adam Woodward •
Updated: 15 Aug 2024 • 11:30 • 1 minute read
Heading out on hike to see cave paintings.
Credit: Ayuntamiento Casabermeja
Sundown, following a hot August day, is the time to really enjoy the natural outdoor beauty of Casabermeja.
For this reason, the local Council has been years organising a summer hiking programme in the surrounding countryside.
The route takes walkers at dusk to such places as Torre Zambra, from where you can see Malaga and the coastline, or to the Olivo Milenario, which is in fact 2 olive trees that are over a 1,000 years old and still producing fruit. Another fascinating site en route is the Peñas de Cabrera cave paintings – this is the most important archaeological site of open-air paintings of its kind in Andalusia. An enclave with pictorial or rock art representations from more than 5,000 years ago in 77 naturally formed shelters. The prehistoric paintings clearly depict the changing ancient societies from hunter-gatherers to sophisticated farming communities with cattle and markets.
Naturally, after each hike, there are tapas and drinks in nearby bars and restaurants. To participate in these routes, you need to make a reservation in advance by calling 637 582 977. The guided hikes go on every Tuesday and Thursday until September 10 in Casabermeja.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
