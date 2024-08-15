Holi party Manilva beach

By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Aug 2024 • 19:54 • 1 minute read

Throwing powdered colours at Holi. Credit: Timurik - Shutterstock

Manilva is to host its third summer Holi Party this Summer, on August 23 at the beach, and coinciding with the town’s patron saints.

Taking place on Colonia beach, come dressed appropriately in white (but not your best) as there will be foam canons and powdered colours to throw at each other, plus a DJ to get everyone in the party mood. Suitable for all ages, it’s a fun, and messy, way to usher in the closing of the Summer.

Triumph of good over evil

But what is a Holi party? Holi, from the Hindi meaning festival of colours, is a tradition that has spread from its native India and Nepal in which everyone hurls powered dyes at each other as a celebration of the coming of Spring, although nothing to do with Spring in this case. According to tradition, it also represents the triumph of good over evil, a party fill of joy, love and getting messy with bright colours.

The messy Holi party starts at 7.30pm on Colonia beach in Manilva, Friday, August 23. Don’t forget to where all white and bring something to change into for afterwards.