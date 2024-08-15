By Anna Akopyan • Published: 15 Aug 2024 • 21:16 • 2 minutes read

Katy Perry in her latest music video Lifetimes Credit: Katy Perry, Instagram

American pop star Katy Perry is under environmental investigation for filming her latest music video Lifetimes in ecologically sensitive dunes in the Balearic Islands, Spain.

The music video for Perry´s latest song, Lifetimes, was released on August 9, showcasing the pop star living her best life, lounging on the beaches and partying on the islands of Ibiza and Formentera. However, not everyone was impressed.

Spanish environmental authorities spotted that some scenes were filmed in protected dunes on the isle of S´Espalmador and raised an alarm; this dune system is an uninhabited islet to the north of Formentera, approximately 28 km in length, and has been part of the Ses Salines de Ibiza and Formentera Natural Park since 1980.

Katy Perry gets in trouble in Spain

On August 14, the environment department of the Balearic Islands issued an official claim that Katy Perry´s video production company hadn´t obtained the necessary authorization before filming the music video.

The department referred to the National Resources Management Plan, which highlights that although filming in the area is not a “crime against the environment,” Perry´s team failed to obtain the authorization for “photographic, cinematographic or videographic” reports with “advertising or commercial exhibition purpose.”

Katy Perry pleads not guilty in Spain

A label spokesperson for Katy Perry spoke out, stating that “the local video production company assured us all necessary permits for the video were secured,” and that they had secured “verbal authority” to proceed. Perry´s spokesperson also revealed to the BBC; “Our crew received verbal approval on July 26 to proceed with the filming on July 27. We adhered to all regulations associated with filming in this area and have used the utmost respect for this location and the officials tasked with protecting it.”

Katy Perry´s upcoming album – responses from Spain and more

The 39-year-old´s upcoming album, 143, to be released in September, has already gained global attention, but it may not be to the star´s advantage.

Alongside Spain´s concern about Perry´s use of protected areas, the singer´s first song released from the upcoming album, Woman´s World was unprecedently met with hostility and failed to climb global charts.

The Cut reported about the song; “Perry is stuck in 2016,” while Rolling Stone added; “Did Katy Perry release the worst comeback single of all time?” Moreover, the pop star´s latest single Lifetime was produced by Dr Luke; a controversial figure who the singer Kesha had sued in 2014, for “sexual, physical, verbal and emotional abuse.” Pop fans across the world have been concerned about Perry´s recent decisions and are waiting with mixed anticipation for the star´s 7th upcoming album.