By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Aug 2024 • 18:57 • 1 minute read

Mississippi blues from Marbella. Credit: Hill Frequencies Facebook.

Home-grown Northern Mississippi blues from the Costa del Sol from the astonishingly authentic The Hill Frequencies at Louie Louie.

Although not from Mississippi, with the pedigree of this duo, they have earned the right to drop ‘Mississippi’ into the description of their style. The Hypnotic Boogie of the likes of Mississippi Fred McDowell, R.L Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, Robert Belfour and Charles Caldwell permeates every groove of The Hill Frequencies who are as convincing as any other Deep South Blues maestros.

The Hill Frequencies adopt ideas and values beyond their artistic capacity. Their music is born from their Southern environment, just like with the North Mississippi Blues. Putting Blues on the map in Spain, a style whose artists and songs have been essential in the growth of Blues and Rock, yet who rarely get the recognition they deserve in the history of popular music, but left their indelible mark on music.

An affinity between Southern Spain & the Southern States

There has definitely been a taste for the Southern States sound developing in Andalusia this year following the Pueblos Blancos Festival and greats from the US like Donovan Keith gracing us with their presence. An affinity between the South of the US and the South of Spain, I dare say.

This has to be gig of the week. Don’t miss The Hill Frequencies at Louie Louie in Estepona, Saturday August 24 at midnight, right after house stalwarts the KP Band. Advance tickets are €11.