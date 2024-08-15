Mojacar’s 13th Paddle Tennis Tournament

By Harry Sinclair •
Updated: 15 Aug 2024 • 11:41 • 1 minute read
Mojacar is hosting its thirteenth paddle tennis tournament
Credit: Shutterstock
The town of Mojacar is hosting its thirteenth paddle tennis tournament this month.
Organised by the Mojacar Town Hall, as it states, “Get ready for the XIII Mojacar City Paddle Tournament”.
The paddle tennis tournament will be happening from August 22 to 25.
The tournament will feature both men’s and women’s categories, held at the town’s paddle courts in La Mata municipality.
There are of course prizes to be won! First place will be awarded a trophy and €100, and second place will receive €50 and a trophy.
The awards will be given out on the last day, August 25.
Entrance to the competition costs €10 per person and can be entered by calling +34 660 52 88 52; “Sign up now for only €10/person. Don’t get left out!” said the organisers.
This event is running through the town’s San Agustin fair, which is from August 22 to August 28, adding to the excitement of the festivities in honour of the Patron Saint.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
