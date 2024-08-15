Mojacar’s 13th Paddle Tennis Tournament

By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 15 Aug 2024 • 11:41 • 1 minute read

Mojacar is hosting its thirteenth paddle tennis tournament Credit: Shutterstock

The town of Mojacar is hosting its thirteenth paddle tennis tournament this month.

Organised by the Mojacar Town Hall, as it states, “Get ready for the XIII Mojacar City Paddle Tournament”.

Mojacar holds its 13th paddle tennis tournament

The paddle tennis tournament will be happening from August 22 to 25.

The tournament will feature both men’s and women’s categories, held at the town’s paddle courts in La Mata municipality.

Prizes to be won at the competition

There are of course prizes to be won! First place will be awarded a trophy and €100, and second place will receive €50 and a trophy.

The awards will be given out on the last day, August 25.

Entrance to the competition costs €10 per person and can be entered by calling +34 660 52 88 52; “Sign up now for only €10/person. Don’t get left out!” said the organisers.

The tournament runs alongside Mojacar’s Saint Augustine Fiesta

This event is running through the town’s San Agustin fair, which is from August 22 to August 28, adding to the excitement of the festivities in honour of the Patron Saint.

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.