Murcia: Spain’s third fastest-growing region

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 15 Aug 2024 • 19:19
• 2 minutes read
Murcia’s Numbers Rise, Brexit Impacts
Image: Shutterstock- GranTotufo
OVER the past two decades, the Region of Murcia has seen significant population growth, increasing by nearly 300,000 inhabitants, a 22.9 per cent rise since 2004.
This growth rate makes Murcia the third fastest-growing region in Spain, surpassed only by the Balearic and Canary Islands. The Economic and Social Council (CES) attributes this increase primarily to immigration, spurred by economic growth, particularly in the construction sector during the early 2000s.
Murcia’s demographic changes reflect broader trends, with a decrease in the young population and an increase in those over 65. However, it remains one of the youngest regions in Spain still. Immigration has played a crucial role, with nearly 20 per cent of the population now being foreign-born, particularly from Morocco, Ecuador, and the UK.
The UK has been a notable source of immigrants to Murcia. At its peak in 2012, the region was home to 23,000 UK nationals. However, the numbers have declined since Brexit, with around 17,300 British residents recorded in 2023. Brexit’s impact has led to a reduction in the British population in the region, reflecting broader trends of decreased British immigration across Spain.
Murcia’s remarkable population increase over the past two decades has had profound impacts on various aspects of the region’s social make up. The increase in inhabitants has significantly influenced the housing market and property development, driving up demand for residential properties and prompting a wave of new construction projects. This rapid expansion has led to an evolving landscape, with new neighborhoods emerging and existing areas undergoing redevelopment to accommodate the growing populace.
In parallel, the growing population has placed added pressure on social services and infrastructure. The local government has faced the challenge of upgrading and expanding public services to meet the needs of a larger and more diverse community. From healthcare and education to transportation and utilities, the strain on existing systems has necessitated substantial investments and strategic planning to ensure that all residents have access to essential services.
As Murcia continues to grow, the ongoing adaptation of housing and social infrastructure will be crucial in maintaining quality of life for its residents. Addressing these challenges effectively will require a balanced approach that supports both economic development and community well-being.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.