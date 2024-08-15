One in 5 over-65s from abroad

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 15 Aug 2024 • 15:44 • 1 minute read

One in five people over 65 living in Malaga province is a foreigner and the province is only second after Alicante with the highest proportion of retirees of foreign origin.

The Malaga province is one of the most popular destinations for foreign retirees who now make up one in five of over 65s along the Costa del Sol. Climate, food, culture and security are all big attractions for people around the world looking to enjoy their retirement, and not to mention the quality of life the Mediterranean is most famous for.

From the Belgians to the British, Costa del Sol has it all

The South Coast of Spain is dotted with German, Belgian, British, Dutch, Irish and increasingly American communities with all of the amenities to make for a comfortable later life. According to the statistics, there almost 334,000 over sixty-fives in Malaga province, 71,000 of whom were not born Spanish. That’s one in five of the over-65 population, according to the National Institute for Statistics (INE).

The Malaga province falls just behind Alicante in that number where they have one quarter of retirees foreign. In Spain as a whole, there are over 10 million inhabitants over 65, with 800,000 of them being of non-native origin, or 8% making Malaga province’s figure more than double the national average. 36% of foreign over-65s were recorded by the INE as being of European descent, while a rapidly increasing demographic from Central America, the Caribbean and North America at 15.5%