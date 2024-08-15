Organic olive oil tasting experience

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 15 Aug 2024 • 13:29 • 1 minute read

A tasting session at the Samiaja olive farm. Credit: Samiaja, Facebook.

Traditional organic olive oil production tour and tasting in the heart of the Malaga mountains and only 45 minutes from the big city.

La Samiaja in Vega de Archidona, just 45 minutes drive from Malaga, near to Antequera and a place of outstanding natural beauty and historic significance, is a rich and natural ecosystem with an abundance of forest shrubs, caper and asparagus bushes, and trees such as the eucalyptus, the holm oak and wild olive tree varieties.

And of course, the traditional olive tree. Around 70% of the grounds are dedicated to olive cultivation. Wildlife in the area includes hares, deer, foxes and wild boars, and of particular interest are the many species of birds – Nightingales, barn swallows, hawfinch and kestrels.

Samiaja tour of organic groves and oil making

This is a totally organic olive farm retaining the traditional methods for the production of table olives and oil. On this trip visitors can enjoy a fun and informative guided tour of the olive groves and to how they make their ecological Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO), something integral to Mediterranean culture. Within the olive groves is a tranquil 19th century farm house where guests are shown the different elements of the process of olive oil production, and where, of course, they can taste this liquid gold.

La Samiaja Organic tour includes a guided visit into the olive groves, olive oil tasting at La Samiaja Farmhouse, amuse bouche dressed with the oil, and a glass of local wine, and it all lasts approximately 1.5h. To make a booking, contact the farm by email on info@lasamiaja.com, or via their website at lasamiaja.com.