By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Aug 2024 • 9:17 • 1 minute read

Orihuela beaches earn Blue Flag praise: Lifeguard service shines. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela

The Association for Environmental and Consumer Education (ADEAC), which awards the Blue Flags, recently inspected the beaches of Orihuela.

After their evaluation, ADEAC congratulated the Orihuela City Council for its Lifeguard and Rescue Service on the beaches.

While the inspection brought praise, ADEAC also offered recommendations and suggestions to help improve the services and facilities on Orihuela’s beaches.

Lifeguard Service

Manuel Mestre, the Councillor for the Coast, confirmed: “We’re pleased with this year’s inspection of Orihuela Costa’s beaches. ADEAC specifically praised the Lifeguard Service provided by Ambumar. We’ve had a long-standing relationship with them.”

Nacho Lorente, who coordinates the Ambumar lifeguard and rescue service, gave an overview of what their team offers: “We have a rapid response vehicle, two ambulances, both advanced and basic life support, rescue motorcycles, and a 6-metre zodiac.”

Handle Any Emergency

“This ensures we can handle any emergency, whether it’s in the water or on land nearby.”

Lorente also emphasised the team’s dedication: “Our main focus is prevention and rescue in the water, but we also assist in nearby areas. We work hard to educate people about safety because our lifeguards often face challenging situations.”

Top Destination

As the high season continues, Orihuela Costa is proving itself to be a top coastal destination where the safety of bathers is a top priority.