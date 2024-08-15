By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Aug 2024 • 11:31 • 1 minute read

Private Josué David Lozano Parra of the Army's 11th Extremadura Brigade.

During his holiday Private Josué David Lozano Parra of the Army’s 11th Extremadura Brigade became a local hero by rescuing several people from drowning.

The incident took place on a busy beach in Orihuela where two children were caught in a strong current.

Without hesitation, Private Lozano dove into the water reached the children, and guided them toward an approaching lifeguard.

Dangerous Current

While this was happening, two more people tried to help the children but soon found themselves in trouble due to the same current.

Once again, Private Lozano stepped in, helping them safely reach the shore.

Just when it seemed that everyone was safe, Private Lozano noticed two more people in distress, the eldest son and the mother of one of the children he had already rescued.

Human Chain

The son had lost consciousness but was brought to shore with the help of a human chain formed by other beachgoers.

The mother, however, was stranded and exhausted. Private Lozano entered the water once more to bring her back to safety.

Using the last of his energy, Private Lozano managed to get everyone out of danger.

Military Values

The Army has expressed great pride in soldiers like Josué David Lozano Parra, whose selflessness and courage reflect the best of military values.