By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Aug 2024 • 15:09 • 1 minute read

Orihuela shuttle service hit: Serving over 15,000 visitors this summer. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

The shuttle service introduced by the Coast Council in July at Barranco Rubio Beach in Orihuela Costa has proven to be a major success.

Over the course of its operation, the service facilitated more than 15,000 people in gaining easier access to the beach.

Average Trips

According to the company managing the service, an average of 80 trips were made daily, helping many enjoy their time at the beach more conveniently.

Councillor for the Coast, Manuel Mestre, expressed his satisfaction with the initiative, emphasising the importance of providing accessible alternatives, especially during the busy summer season.

Positive Response

“The shuttle service at Barranco Rubio Beach has greatly benefited individuals with mobility challenges by bridging the gap between the beach and the upper area of Campoamor. Given the positive response, we are considering continuing this service next year during the high season,” the councillor stated.

The shuttle, which concluded its service on August 13, operated for a month, running four hours daily from 11:00.AM to 3:00.PM.

A seven-seater minivan transported passengers along a route from Calle Calderón de la Barca to Calle Lope de Vega.