Panic in Paris as bridge nearly collapses

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 15 Aug 2024 • 20:30 • 1 minute read

Pont de Bir-Hakeim. X

The Pont de Bir-Hakeim, Paris, has been temporarily closed after a section of the bridge began to show damage.

The Pont de Bir-Hakeim, situated opposite the Eiffel tower, is one of the most famous bridges in Paris and has recently seen a huge surge in traffic passing over it due to people visiting the city to watch the 2024 Olympics.

The two-tiered structure was constructed between 1903 and 1905, and connects the 15th and 16th arrondissement across the river Seine. The top tier is for motor vehicles whilst pedestrians use the lower tier in order to cross the river.

Paris bridge seen on brink of collapse

The alarm was raised when a section of the elevated walkway was seen to wobble and large bolts began to fall from the steel construction, according to a report by the Times. People gathering to watch the Olympic marathon were asked to exit the bridge, which is now closed whilst engineers inspect and repair the damage, said to be caused by the weight of the hundreds of people who have flocked to France´s capital to watch the Olympic games.

Tragedy avoided in Paris as bridge closed to prevent collapse

A city official told French newspaper, Le Figaro, that Paris had `come close to disaster´, whilst Jeremy Redler, the Conservative mayor of the 16th arrondissement, told Le Parisien press that they couldn´t take any risks and that it was lucky `nothing tragic happened´.

The bridge was originally named the Pont de Passy, but was renamed in 1948 to commemorate the Battle of Bir-Hakeim, and the bridge has been featured in various films including the eighth in the saga of Mission: Impossible.